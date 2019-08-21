Motorist chucks dirty diaper out window, nails state trooper

(WHDH) — A state trooper is reminding the public that “littering is always bad” after a motorist chucked a dirty diaper out of their window and hit him.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles‏, of the Indiana State Police, was on his way home from the state fair in Indianapolis on Sunday when a diaper flew out of the car in front of him and nailed his cruiser.

“Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket,” Wheeles‏ said in a tweet.

A man who was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle with a baby told Wheeles that the wind blew the diaper out, CNN reported.

The man was ticketed for littering.

