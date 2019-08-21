Motorist chucks dirty diaper out window, nails state trooper

(WHDH) — A state trooper is reminding the public that “littering is always bad” after a motorist chucked a dirty diaper out of their window and hit him.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, of the Indiana State Police, was on his way home from the state fair in Indianapolis on Sunday when a diaper flew out of the car in front of him and nailed his cruiser.
“Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket,” Wheeles said in a tweet.
A man who was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle with a baby told Wheeles that the wind blew the diaper out, CNN reported.
The man was ticketed for littering.
