CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist and their passenger were arrested Thursday night after the vehicle they were riding in hit a curb, went up onto a sidewalk, and struck a pedestrian in Cambridge, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Portland and Washington streets found the victim suffering from head injuries and learned that the driver had fled the scene, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Police say officers were able to track down the driver while emergency crews treated the pedestrian, who is said to be in stable condition.

The driver, a Stoneham resident, is facing a charges including driving under the influence of drugs. Their name has not been released.

The passenger was taken into custody on drug-related warrants.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)