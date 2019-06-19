Motorist injured after block of wood smashes through windshield on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist traveling on Interstate 93 in Wilmington was injured when a block of wood smashed through their windshield on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Officers responding to a section of the highway before 10 a.m. found a Toyota with a large hole in its windshield and a chunk of wood on the floor inside the vehicle, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
“Remember to secure all items that could fall from your vehicle or trailer,” police said in a tweet.
No additional information was immediately available.
