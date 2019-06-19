Motorist injured after block of wood smashes through windshield on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist traveling on Interstate 93 in Wilmington was injured when a block of wood smashed through their windshield on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a section of the highway before 10 a.m. found a Toyota with a large hole in its windshield and a chunk of wood on the floor inside the vehicle, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“Remember to secure all items that could fall from your vehicle or trailer,” police said in a tweet.

No additional information was immediately available.

The operator of this vehicle is a very lucky after having a chalk block come through his windshield on I-93 in #WilmingtonMA this morning! The operator was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Remember to secure all items that could fall from your vehicle or trailer! pic.twitter.com/1DvhbzrJ72 — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) June 19, 2019

