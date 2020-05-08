Motorist slams into Peabody home after mistaking accelerator for brake

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver slammed into a home in Peabody on Friday after mistaking the accelerator for the brake, police said.

Emergency crews responding to Essex Green Lane around 2 p.m. found a sedan that had crashed into the front of a home, according to the Peabody Police Department.

The driver, 88, is said to be a resident of the home. They were not injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

The house has since been inspected and deemed OK.

