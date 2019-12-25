Motorist suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into NH Applebee’s on Christmas morning

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorist was extricated from their vehicle and flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing into an Applebee’s in Derry, New Hampshire, on Christmas morning.

Emergency crews responding to the restaurant on Manchester Road around 6 a.m. found a driver trapped in a wrecked vehicle that was lodged up against the building, according to the Derry Fire Department.

Firefighters used extrication tools to open doors, cut posts, and slice open the back of the driver’s seat to free the motorist, officials said.

A medical helicopter landed near the scene and flew the victim to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition. Their name has not been released.

The restaurant is said to have sustained “moderate” damage.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)