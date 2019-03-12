Motorist traveling to Boston stopped for driving car with major rear-end damage

BOXBOROUGH (WHDH) - Police in Boxborough stopped a motorist for operating a car with major rear-end damage Tuesday morning and called for a tow truck to have it taken away.

On officer patrolling Massachusetts Avenue stopped a crumpled up Nissan Altima and spoke with the driver who said they “thought it would be okay to drive to Boston,” according to the Boxborough Police Department.

Police did not detail exactly how the car sustained the damage.

It’s not clear if the driver was issued a citation.

Officer Lowney removed this vehicle from Mass Ave. The operator thought it would be okay to drive to Boston. pic.twitter.com/Tygs9m98mF — Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) March 12, 2019

