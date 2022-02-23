HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Long lines have been forming at gas stations in one South Shore town that has been offering the lowest prices per gallon as motorists continue to hunt for ways to save money at the pump.

Deals can be had in Holbrook, where gas stations offering some of the best prices in the state can be found.

“I come from Braintree to come here because gas prices have always been better,” Linda Derbes said. “Braintree is much higher.”

Gas prices in Holbrook are 35 cents below the state average for a gallon of unleaded regular.

The owner of Sal’s Gas is selling unleaded gasoline for $3.20 per gallon.

“I like to always be the lowest…This makes me happy when I go home,” Sal Sukkar said.

Inexpensive fuel can be located on Gas Buddy, which relies on customers to load prices into the app.

“I feel like a winner,” one customer at Sal’s said after seeking out the low price.

AAA Spokesman Mark Schieldrop urged motorists to take advantage of gasoline rewards cards and coupons offered by supermarkets.

Schieldrop also recommended people use public transportation or ease up on the accelerator to conserve gas.

“If you’re doing those hard stops or hard acceleration you’re throwing money through your tailpipe,” he said.

