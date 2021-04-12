Motorists heading to Cape Cod warned of travel delays as lane closures on Sagamore Bridge take effect

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Motorists heading to Cape Cod are being warned to expect travel delays for the foreseeable future as lane closures on the Sagamore Bridge take effect Monday.

Vehicle travel spanning the Cape Cod Canal in Bourne will be reduced from the normal two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot lane in each direction as repairs to structural steel supports and the bridge lighting system are conducted, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Motorists planning to use the Sagamore Bridge during this timeframe should be aware that travel delays are likely to occur during the morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day,” officials said in a news release. “Signs, traffic control devices and police details will be used at all times that work is being performed on the bridge.”

The lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day.

Repairs are scheduled to end prior to Memorial Day weekend.

