Motorists leads police on a 43-mile chase in western Maine

RUMFORD, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine man who led police on a 43-mile chase is facing numerous charges.

Police say several law enforcement across eight towns were involved in the pursuit Sunday that led to the arrest of 27-year-old Zachary Yahn, of Dixfield.

Police say the episode unfolded with a 911 call about a man with a gun at a convenience store in Dixfield. Mexico police spotted the car but the motorist sped away. Police say Yahn managed to avoid spike mats before police eventually stopped his car in Rumford.

Police say he faces charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and eluding a police officer. It’s not known if he has a lawyer.

