SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - People on Cape Cod have been unable to fuel up their vehicles on Wednesday due to hurricane-force winds that have knocked out power to many gas stations.

Motorists running low on fuel could be seen lined up at gas stations in the area of the Sagamore Bridge as they waited for the power to be restored.

Safety officials on the Cape are urging residents to stay home due to the damaging winds and many downed power lines.

The nor’easter’s peak wind gusts topped 80 mph on some parts of the Cape.

A significant chunk of the more than 480,000 power outages in the Bay State are on the Cape, South Coast, and the South Shore.

In Sandwich, more than 94 percent of the town was without power as of 1:30 p.m., including a Stop & Shop that was running on backup generators.

Stop & Shop in Sandwich, MA operating on backup generators now. As of 1:30pm 94% of the town is still without power and the wind is howling pic.twitter.com/ijtaff9RIx — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) October 27, 2021

