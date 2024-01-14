MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One Marshfield resident used a canoe to rescue stranded people as floodwaters turned a road into a river and swamped a parking lot on Saturday.

Ocean Street was still under water Saturday night and residents said they’re used to it but received more water than they were expecting. One resident was ready and used his canoe to rescue people from nearby restaurants and take them to their vehicles.

Along the way, he said he sang to them as though they were on a gondola ride.

“Knee-deep water and its ice cold, so they could have made it but it’s still fun,” he said.

Drivers could be seen driving through the flooded roadway on Saturday.

