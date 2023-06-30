BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re traveling for the holiday weekend, it would be wise to leave early and prepare for delays.

Americans are expected to set a record for holiday travel this weekend, and some 1.2 million Massachusetts residents will hit the roads.

Friday is expected to be the worst travel day, with a peak expected for travelers to the Cape around 11 a.m.

AAA suggests travelers hit the road before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

