Motorists, state troopers rescue 2 dogs found wandering on Tobin Bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Concerned motorists and state troopers teamed up to save two dogs who were spotted wandering through traffic on the Tobin Bridge on Thursday.
Troopers responded to several 911 calls about the dogs around 3:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found that two motorists corraled the pups until the troopers arrived and secured them in a cruiser.
The dogs were turned over to Chelsea Animal Control, which took them to an animal hospital for evaluation.
Neither was injured.
