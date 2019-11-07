Motorists, state troopers rescue 2 dogs found wandering on Tobin Bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Concerned motorists and state troopers teamed up to save two dogs who were spotted wandering through traffic on the Tobin Bridge on Thursday.

Troopers responded to several 911 calls about the dogs around 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found that two motorists corraled the pups until the troopers arrived and secured them in a cruiser.

The dogs were turned over to Chelsea Animal Control, which took them to an animal hospital for evaluation.

Neither was injured.

At 3:30 pm today Tpr Chiampi of SP-Revere responded to reports of two dogs on the Tobin Bridge. Two motorists stopped and kept them from being struck by cars long enough for troopers to safely place them in a cruiser. Chelsea Animal Control transported them to an animal hospital. pic.twitter.com/bFNZMP0RD4 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 7, 2019

Team effort rescues 2 dogs wandering in #TobinBridge #MAtraffic this afternoon. Alert driver collects the canines until @MassStatePolice arrive. #Chelsea Animal Control takes possession. pic.twitter.com/nZ2uRGtxJl — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 7, 2019

