Motorists urged to stay away after tractor-trailer gets stuck under bridge in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes after a tractor-trailer got stuck under a low-clearance bridge in Worcester on Thursday.

The truck tried to squeeze under a 12-foot-high overpass in the area of Sunderland Road, crumpling its roof in the process, according to the Worcester Police Department.

A photo from the scene showed the truck filled with pallets of cans, some of which spilled in the roadway.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Sunderland Road from Grafton Street to Lake Avenue.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the truck driver was injured in the crash.

Traffic: Please avoid the area of Sunderland Road from Grafton Street to Lake Ave due to a truck stuck under the bridge. pic.twitter.com/wjfP5nmF7H — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 25, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)