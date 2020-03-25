Moulton exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, ordered to self-quarantine

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton has been ordered to self-quarantine after he and his wife began exhibiting symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus.

Moulton released a statement on Wednesday regarding this decision, saying he will have to miss “some important votes as a result” of the quarantine.

The representative said he consulted several medical professionals and learned he and his wife are not eligible to be tested for the virus due to the mildness of their symptoms.

He said they will continue to remain at home until Saturday which will mark seven days since their symptoms began improving.

“It’s our responsibility—all of ours—to stop the spread of this virus and help flatten the curve,” he wrote.

