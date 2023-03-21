CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mount Auburn Hospital shuttle bus crashed through a fence and into home in Cambridge Tuesday morning.

The Cambridge Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 a.m. right across the street from the hospital.

Police say there were no passengers on the bus. The operator was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say they believe the driver may have had a medical emergency behind the wheel.

No additional information has been released.

