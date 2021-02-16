Mount Etna erupts for second time in a month

Sicily, ITALY (WHDH) — Mount Etna in Sicily erupted for the second time this month Tuesday.

Ash could be seen spewing from one of the world’s most active volcanoes and the smoke pouring into the air, forced one airport in the area to temporarily close.

Nearby towns and streets now covered in ash and lava could also be seen flowing out of Mount Etna well into the evening.

Right now, there has been no word of any injuries or property damage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)