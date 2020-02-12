Mount Holyoke College professor arraigned in vicious beating involving rock, fire poker, garden shears

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Hadley woman accused of a vicious attack that left a person over 60 with severe injuries was arraigned Wednesday on charges stemming from a vicious attack during which she allegedly severely beat someone else with a rock, fire poker, and garden shears.

Rie Hachiyanagi, 48, was arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court on three counts of armed assault to murder a person over 60 and other charges in connection with an incident in Leverett on Dec. 23, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Haciyanagi is being held in the Franklin County House of Correction without bail pursuant to the dangerousness statute, until her next hearing in Franklin Superior Court on Feb. 19.

The victim, who is expected to survive, suffered severe injuries from a rock, a fire poker, and garden shears.

In addition to three counts of armed assault to murder a person over 60, Hachiyanagi is charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of mayhem, one count of home invasion, and one count of entering a dwelling at night to commit a felony.

