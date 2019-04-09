NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Representatives for Mount Ida College will appear in federal court in Boston Tuesday in an effort to dismiss a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed by students claims that school officials intentionally misled them and their parents about the school’s finances.

The college shut down suddenly last year.

Seniors were able to graduate from the school but underclassmen had to find another way to finish their education.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)