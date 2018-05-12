Mount Ida College holds final commencement ceremony

BOSTON (WHDH) — Mount Ida College held its 119th and final commencement Saturday in Boston.

The college, located in Newton, decided last month that it would be closing. Current undergrads have been offered places at other colleges, including UMass-Dartmouth.

UMass-Amherst plans to purchase Mount Ida’s campus to use for career prep programs. Lawmakers on Beacon Hill have scheduled a hearing about the purchase at the State House on Wednesday.

