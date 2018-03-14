Mount Methuen? City digs out after storm dumps more than 28 inches of snow

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Mountains of snow have cropped up across Methuen after Tuesday’s nor’easter slammed the city, dumping nearly 30 inches of snow.

Of all the whopping snow totals that were posted, Methuen checked in with 28.3 inches, good for most in the state.

“This is New England. Anything can happen at any time, and it does,” one resident said.

Residents spent Wednesday digging out their cars that were left buried under more than two feet of snow.

Mayor James Jajuga said the storm is costing his city big money and that the snow budget is totally dried up.

“The council had set aside $200,000 for snow removal,” Jajuga said. “We’re way past that.”

Jajuga said the funds were depleted while cleaning up from January’s storm. Since then, three nor’easters have moved through the state.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)