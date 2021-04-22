Mount Washington Auto Road ‘Climb to the Clouds’ returns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A timed hillclimb auto race up the Mount Washington Auto Road in New Hampshire is making a return this year.

The event, known as the “Climb to the Clouds,” has been rescheduled to Aug. 13-15, from July. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 7.6 -mile climb (12.2 kilometers) heads along a serpentine tarmac and gravel road lined with trees, rocks, and dramatic drop-offs, to the 6,288-foot (1.9 kilometers) summit.

The climb was first held in 1904, making it one of the oldest motorsport competitions in the United States.

