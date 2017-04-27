Mount Washington Cog Railway owners retiring after 34 years

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (AP) — A couple who have played a key role in New Hampshire’s tourism industry are retiring after more than three decades at the Mount Washington Cog Railway.

Joel and Catherine Bedor have sold their interest in the Mount Washington Railway Company to their partner, Wayne Presby.

The Bedor and Presby families were among the investors who purchased the Cog Railway in 1983. Ridership has more than quadrupled since then in part due to changes such as a new base lodge and replacing some of the steam locomotives with biodiesel trains.

The railway’s first locomotive reached the summit of Mount Washington on July 3, 1869.

The Presby and Bedor families also bought the Mount Washington Hotel in 1991, and Joe Bedor was the president of that company until its sale in 2006.

