NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - The Mount Washington Observatory captured a picture of a stunning sunset on Thursday.

The sun set west over the Franconia Range and Green Mountains in Vermont.

It lit up the sky in beautiful shades of orange, purple, and pink.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)