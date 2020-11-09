Mount Washington park workers mourning mascot Marty the Cat

A longtime assistant to park workers at Mount Washington has climbed his last mountain, staffers said.

In an Instagram post, staff at the Mount Washington Observatory and State Park said their mascot Marty the Cat recently died after an unforeseen illness.

“The sun has set on Marty’s time here at the observatory,” the post read in part. “For many years he has provided the summit staff of the Mount Washington Observatory and State Park with companionship and love.”

“To Marty the Cat, thank you for all your silliness, snuggles, and companionship not only to the summit staff, but to everyone who ever met you,” the post said.

