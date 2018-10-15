Mount Washington records first snowfall of the season

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — The weather on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington is removing any doubt about the change of seasons.

The Mount Washington Observatory tweeted over the weekend the region’s tallest peak recorded its first measurable snow.

It was only an inch of snow, but it was enough to provide a brilliant contrast to the fall colors on surrounding peaks.

Observatory officials said in a blog post Monday they love all kinds of weather, “but wintry conditions hold a special place in our hearts.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)