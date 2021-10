(WHDH) — It may only be the beginning of fall but it’s already feeling like mid-winter on Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

Mount Washington State Park received its first measurable snow since June 23.

N.H. State Parks said that staff needed tire chains to reach the summit.

Colorful fall foliage is starting to progress on the lower parts of the mountain.

Mt Washington State Park just had its first measurable snow since June 23 & staff needed tire chains to reach the summit! Lower down – foliage colors are really starting to progress @theautoroad. pic.twitter.com/vDnz1IqoSb — NH State Parks (@NHStateParks) October 1, 2021

