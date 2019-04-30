SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WHDH) — Wildlife officials tranquilized a mountain lion caught prowling outside of a Macy’s Monday morning.

The wild animal was spotted in a planter attached to the department store in Santa Rosa, California.

The Fish and Wildlife Department was called in to move the mountain lion.

“Lucky for us we were able to set up kind of a perimeter and the mountain lion really never moved from that planter box, which bought us some time to call the California Deptartment of Fish and Wildlife,” Santa Rosa Police Lt. John Snetsinger said.

Officials used four darts and waited 30 minutes before the 50-pound animal was removed and released back into the wild.

