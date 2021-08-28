BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people gathered at the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in the Seaport Saturday to pay tribute to Sgt. Johanny Rosario and 12 other U.S. service members who were killed by a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Mourners laid flowers and a wreath at the memorial. Kelsey Powers, whose brother was killed in Iraq in 2008, said it’s important to show veterans and military families they aren’t alone in their grief.

“This is just to be here for those veterans, for the Gold Star families that are feeling this pain, for the new Gold Star families that have to deal with this and have no idea what their emotions are feeling right now,” Powers said.

