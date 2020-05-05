HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A stream of mourners gathered in Hanson Tuesday to remember a beloved educator who tragically perished in a fire that consumed her Hanson home the night before.

Flowers and messages were left outside the burnt home on Pennsylvania Avenue to mark the passing of 58-year-old Margaret “Peggy” O’Toole who worked as a substitute teacher in the East Bridgewater Public School District and was recently promoted to the role of Instructional Support Assitant.

“She was very talkative, nice, needed anything, she would give it to you, help you out, loving woman, it is sad to see her go, especially like this,” one man said.

Firefighters arrived to the scene around 7 p.m. and were told by one of her three family members that O’Toole was trapped inside. Unfortunately, she could not escape.

Firefighters tried to make a rescue but were pushed back by the high heat and smoky conditions.

O’Toole is survived by her two, highschool aged children.

In a statement, the Whitman-Hanson School District said, “On behalf of the entire Whitman-Hanson School District, we offer our sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the family and their loved ones during this difficult time.”

A dog also died in the fire.

The fire is not considered suspicious though investigators are still working to determine the cause.

