CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members and friends of the National Grid worker who was killed in last week’s deadly crash in Waltham gathered for his fun wake and funeral on Saturday.

Roderick Jackson, 36, was killed last Wednesday along with Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey when a man in a pickup truck allegedly struck them at a worksite on Totten Pond Road. Tracey was laid to rest on Friday after his funeral in Waltham.

Jackson’s funeral services were held at St. Paul AME church in Cambridge and drew a crowd of National Grid workers, city officials, police officers, and residents.

Known as “Kito” to his siblings and mother, Jackson’s family said he had been working for National Grid for three years when he was killed.

Jackson’s family said he loved to dance, loved Christmas, and loved football.

Standing at 6 feet, 5 inches tall, Jackson also stood tall in his family, helping his single mother raise his younger siblings.

A line of National Grid trucks processed as part of the services.

Authorities identified the alleged driver in the Totten Pond Road crash as Peter Simon, 54, of New Hampshire.

Simon has already been arraigned on multiple charges including manslaughter. With Jackson’s family also planning to file a lawsuit, their lawyer said they don’t know where the investigation might lead.

“The family wants answers about why he was able to be out in the community and how something like this ever could have been allowed to happen,” said family attorney Thomas Flaws.

In addition to their lawsuit, Jackson’s family is planning to set up a scholarship to help students in need.

