Pope Francis died Monday at the age of 88, the first sitting pontiff to die since Pope John Paul II’s passing in 2005. His death kicks off the long process of naming his successor, beginning with a period of mourning.

The first indication the public receives of the pope dying is the mourning bell of St. Peter’s Basilica, which rang 88 times, once for each year of Pope Francis’ life.

A mourning period will last nine days, with Pope Francis’ funeral likely taking place within the first six days.

After the funeral, the College of Cardinals will gather in Rome to begin the conclave about two to three weeks after the pope’s death, during which the next pope is elected. In order to become the next pope, a candidate must receive two-thirds of the votes.

During the conclave, results of votes are communicated via smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel, where voting takes place: black smoke indicates no pope has been chosen, while white smoke means the Catholic church has a new pope.

Once elected, the new pope will emerge onto the balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square, where they will address the faithful for the first time.

His first installment mass will be held about five days later.

