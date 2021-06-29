BOSTON (WHDH) -

Commuters on I-93 could wind up in the background of a movie as a production crew films traffic Wednesday.

A production company will be filming along I-93 in Boston, Charlestown and Somerville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to MassDOT officials.

The crew will be filming vehicles in the movie and traveling with the flow of traffic from the Essex Street on-ramp northbound through the Tip O’Neill Tunnel to the Sullivan Square exit, and then on the same route southbound.

