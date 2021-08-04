BOSTON (WHDH) - Harry Potter fans will be able to watch the series first movie on the big screen at Fenway Park later this month.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be the feature film on the center field videoboard for this year’s “Movie Night at Fenway Park” in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary.

The event is set to be held on Aug. 18 with gates opening at 6:15 p.m. and the movie starting at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets for the public are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The event is free for Red Sox Season Ticket Holders.

Tickets are available online or by calling (877) REDSOX-9.

