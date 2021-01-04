Movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence set to film in Boston again

BOSTON (WHDH) - The upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence is set to shoot in Boston again this week.

New York taxi cabs lined the block of Devonshire Street with lots of film equipment on standby on West Second Street in South Boston.

Back in November, DiCaprio and Lawrence were seen filming part of the star-studded movie.

Other stars expected to make an appearance in the film include Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchette.

