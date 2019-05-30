Movie theater chain offering $1 kids movies this summer

(WHDH) — Regal Cinemas is making it easy for parents to keep their children occupied this summer.
The theater chain is offering $1 tickets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to an array of family-friendly movies including Shrek, Despicable Me, Kung Fu Panda, and more.
Regal says the deal is part of its 2019 “Summer Movie Express” series.
Participating Regal Cinemas locations in Massachusetts include Regal Solomon Pond in Marlborough and Regal Bellingham in Bellingham.
The following movies will be shown:
- Kung Fu Panda
- Shrek
- The Croods
- Puss in Boots
- Despicable Me
- Turbo
- The LEGO Batman Movie
- The House with a Clock in its Walls
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
- Paddington 2
- Despicable Me 3
- The Grinch
- The LEGO Movie 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Small Foot
- Secret Life of Pets
- LEGO Movie
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Sing
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Penguins of Madagascar
- Boss Baby
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- LEGO Ninjago Movie
- Trolls
- Minions
- Madagascar
- Shrek 2
- How to Train Your Dragon 3D
- Storks
