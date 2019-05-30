Movie theater chain offering $1 kids movies this summer

(WHDH) — Regal Cinemas is making it easy for parents to keep their children occupied this summer.

The theater chain is offering $1 tickets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to an array of family-friendly movies including Shrek, Despicable Me, Kung Fu Panda, and more.

Regal says the deal is part of its 2019 “Summer Movie Express” series.

Participating Regal Cinemas locations in Massachusetts include Regal Solomon Pond in Marlborough and Regal Bellingham in Bellingham.

The following movies will be shown:

Kung Fu Panda

Shrek

The Croods

Puss in Boots

Despicable Me

Turbo

The LEGO Batman Movie

The House with a Clock in its Walls

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Paddington 2

Despicable Me 3

The Grinch

The LEGO Movie 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Small Foot

Secret Life of Pets

LEGO Movie

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Sing

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Penguins of Madagascar

Boss Baby

Kung Fu Panda 3

LEGO Ninjago Movie

Trolls

Minions

Madagascar

Shrek 2

How to Train Your Dragon 3D

Storks

