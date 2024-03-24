BOSTON (WHDH) - A movie with a mission.

A local filmmaker’s latest project called Dream is all about celebrating diversity and the human connection. It gives actors of all abilities a chance to star.

Producer Raouf Zaki is sharing with 7NEWS the inspiring message he hopes he and his cast are delivering.

“It’s a message of hope,” he said. “It’s really a wonderful thing to find real people who are willing to play a version, presenting as themselves or presenting as a fictitious person who has a disability who they can relate to.”

Zaki has been making movies in the area for more than 3 decades.

The film shows people with disabilities the true possibilities of life. It will premier at the Maynard Fine Arts Center on April 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here: https://ravisionproductions.com/

