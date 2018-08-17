(WHDH) — More changes are in store for the troubled movie subscription service, MoviePass.

Customers were told Thursday the company will limit which films can be seen along with the showtimes available.

Going forward, MoviePass says it will offer up to six films daily.

The company has also limited the number of movies subscribers can see to three per month.

In July, MoviePass raised prices and limited subscribers ability to see big movies until a few weeks after release.

A public outcry caused the company to drop the price increase.

MoviePass stormed onto the scene last year promising unlimited movies in theaters. However, after amassing millions of subscribers, it’s down to its last $15 million in cash.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)