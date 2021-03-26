SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 495 northbound in Marlboro on Thursday night.

Crews from Marlboro, Southboro, and Hopkinton responded to a reported vehicle fire on the highway in the area of Simarano Drive and found a moving company’s tractor-trailer had gone up in flames.

The blaze was brought under control in about an hour but caused substantial traffic delays.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)