QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A moving truck slammed into a guardrail on Interstate 93 northbound in Quincy early Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the highway around 12:15 a.m. found the truck stuck on top of the guardrail.

A towing company lifted the truck off the guardrail.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

