WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A moving truck that got stuck under a railroad bridge in Weston snarled traffic during the morning commute on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Park Road around 10 a.m. found a James E. Larkin Moving & Storage truck wedged under a low-clearance bridge, according to the Weston Fire Department.

A photo from the scene showed the truck tilted on its side and leaning on power lines.

A sign posted in the area indicates the bridge is 11 feet, 3 inches tall but the truck was more than 13 feet tall.

The road was closed for much of the morning and motorists were urged to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

It’s not clear if the truck driver will be cited.

There were no reported injuries.

Park Rd is Closed due to this incident #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/qsfTrv8pYR — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) February 14, 2022

