(WHDH) — Mrs. Clause gave birth to a Christmas baby in Pennsylvania.

Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause on Dec. 25 at 9:47 a.m.

Lorenzo made his entrance into the world eight days early, according to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

The newborn weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

