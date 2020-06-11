BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s famous bronze ducks have joined the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mrs. Mallard, the first duck of the “Make Way for Ducklings” statue located in the Boston Public Garden, can be seen wearing a knitted sweater with BLM written across the front.

This comes amid protests in the city calling for an end of police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)