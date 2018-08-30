MS-13 gang member sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison

BOSTON (AP) — A leader of the MS-13 gang in Massachusetts has been ordered to nearly 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering.

Federal authorities say 24-year-old Jose Vasquez, of Somerville, was sentenced to 212 years in prison on Thursday and three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say Vasquez was leader of a local MS-13 clique and helped run the gang’s criminal affairs.

He also was accused of participating in a 2014 failed murder attempt in Boston and of helping bury knives and clothing after a 2016 killing by fellow gang members.

His arrest was part of a sweep of MS-13 in Massachusetts that has led to convictions against 49 members, including 16 convicted of murder.

Authorities say the gang was responsible for six murders between October 2014 and January 2016.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)