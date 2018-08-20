MS-13 gang member who shot 2 on MBTA train sentenced to jail

A purported MS-13 gang member who shot a rival gang member and an innocent bystander while on a crowded train at the MBTA’s Maverick Station was sentenced to five to six years in state prison on Monday.

Judge Kenneth Salinger sentenced 23-year-old Rogelio Alvarado, of East Boston, to the jail term a week after a Suffolk Superior Court jury found him guilty on two counts of assault and battery and single counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, according to a spokeswoman for Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s Office.

During the course of the trial, prosecutors proved Alvarado opened fire on a rival gang member during an altercation aboard a Blue Line train on Jan. 19, 2016, striking him twice in the torso. An innocent bystander was reportedly grazed by a bullet above the eyebrow.

Both survived their injuries.

Alvarado has been held without bail since his July 12, 2017 arrest in Huntington, New York.

