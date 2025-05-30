BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was involved in a crash on 93 North in Dorchester.

Sky7-HD was over the scene just before noon Friday.

Boston EMS say they took one person involved to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The front end of the cruiser could be seen smashed in; at this point it is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

