PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony resumed Thursday in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, with cyber experts from the Massachusetts State Police taking the stand to testify about the Duxbury mother’s online history.

The experts testified that they went through Clancy’s notes and search history. They said Clancy searched “can you treat a sociopath?” days before her children’s deaths.

Testimony on Wednesday brought Clancy to tears, leading to a recess after she put her head on the table in front of her and could be heard saying: “I can’t do this.” At the time, an individual from the medical examiner’s office was testifying about the injuries to one of Clancy’s children.

Clancy admits to strangling her three children with exercise bands in January of 2023 at her Duxbury home.

Her defense argues she was overmedicated by doctors and experiencing postpartum psychosis, and she should not be held criminally responsible.

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