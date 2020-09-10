MSP: Fitchburg man arrested on firearms charges following traffic stop

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg man was ordered held on $10,000 bail after state police officers recovered a loaded gun in his car early Thursday morning.

Cody Mounsysavanh, 25, will be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on a number of weapons charges including, possession of a firearm without a license and improper storage, according to a release issued by state police.

Troopers pulled him over on Harvard Street shortly before 3 a.m. after noticing he was Nissan sedan with a revoked registration, according to the release.

He was taken into custody after officers learned he was driving on a suspended license.

Mounsysavanh warned investigators there was a loaded firearm in a bag on the passenger seat and they subsequently located the 9mm pistol and three cell phones.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)