SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police confirmed a trooper and a wrong-way driver were killed Wednesday morning.

State police say Trooper Kevin Trainor, 30, died when responding to a 9-1-1 call that reported a wrong-way driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

Around 2:03 a.m., troopers were able to locate the wrong way driver. The car, a Jeep, then collided with Trainor’s cruiser head on.

“With the most profound sadness and deepest condolences to his family, classmates, and loved ones, the Massachusetts State Police can confirm that the Trooper struck in this morning’s wrong-way crash has succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a statement.

The crash shut down part of Route 1 for some time, drawing a large response from police and fire crews.

— 7NEWS’ Hannah Cotter at Mass General Hospital —

Gov. Maura Healey said she was “heartbroken” by the trooper’s death.

“The trooper was responding to reports of a wrong-way driver and put himself in harm’s way to protect others,” Healey said in a statement. “This act of service and courage is what our state police are called to do every day. They show up ready to face danger so the rest of us can be safe. Today, Massachusetts is mourning one of those heroes.”

— 7NEWS’ Jonathan Hall live in Boston —

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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