CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police Lieutenant Donald Bossi was released from the hospital today, after officials say he was hit by a stolen motorcycle on Revere Beach Boulevard last month.

Bossi left to a round of applause and was in good spirits as he was moved to a rehab facility.

“Everyday is a gift,” Bossi said. “Happy to be alive, [I’m] a blessed man. I can’t thank all of you [enough] and the support of the state police, my family… I’m just lucky to be alive.”

Bossi was taken to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

Bossi was nearly killed when officials say a teen on a stolen motorcycle crashed into him outside of the state police barracks on Revere Beach Boulevard.

Bossi has been at Massachusetts General Hospital ever since with serious injuries.

The rest of Bossi’s recovery may not be easy, but Bossi says he’s determined to do one thing.

“My goal is to be back to work by next summer,” Bossi said. “Maybe before.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)